Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$42.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

