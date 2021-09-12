Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$42.68 during trading hours on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

