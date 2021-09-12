Harmony (ONE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206.36 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $206.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00390277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,169,509,060 coins and its circulating supply is 10,550,744,060 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

