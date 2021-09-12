Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $131.23 million and $30.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $210.96 or 0.00458548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 650,804 coins and its circulating supply is 622,059 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

