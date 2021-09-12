Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,465 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock worth $7,975,682. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.