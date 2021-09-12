Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.