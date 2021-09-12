Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,659 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

