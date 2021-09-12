Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.