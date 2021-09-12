Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

