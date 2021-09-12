Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $288,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,414.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

