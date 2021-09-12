Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

