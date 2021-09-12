Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,616 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 39,616 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

