Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

