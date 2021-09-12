Hathor (HTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.37 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $167.98 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00080772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00127052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00181402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,106.85 or 1.00288615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.12 or 0.07201708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00910855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

