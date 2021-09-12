Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.63 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $180.63 million and $5.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

