Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $85.38 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $85.38 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00012774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.97 or 0.07437163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00400345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.78 or 0.01414172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00127226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00551425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.00487575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00342101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,569,489 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

