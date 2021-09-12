Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

