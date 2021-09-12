Head to Head Analysis: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rafael and Leju, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Leju’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 127.21 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Leju $719.53 million 0.25 $19.30 million $0.21 6.40

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leju beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

