Head to Head Comparison: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) & Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.42 $844.00 million $3.46 18.39 Destination Maternity $383.75 million 0.00 -$14.33 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Destination Maternity.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bath & Body Works and Destination Maternity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination Maternity has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Destination Maternity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

