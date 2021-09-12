Head-To-Head Contrast: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) vs. Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waterdrop and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 27.09 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 4.72 $2.02 billion $4.97 32.29

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 13.49% 31.17% 9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 8 5 0 2.29

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 258.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $142.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.10%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

