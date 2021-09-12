Head-To-Head Review: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.76 $73.88 million $1.56 22.76 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.22 $221.58 million $0.94 14.84

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Investors Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27% Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11%

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veritex and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Investors Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritex beats Investors Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

