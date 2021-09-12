Head to Head Survey: COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) & Its Competitors

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is one of 881 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare COMPASS Pathways to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -28.73% -27.89% COMPASS Pathways Competitors -3,572.15% -116.08% -26.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A -$60.33 million -9.69 COMPASS Pathways Competitors $1.70 billion $122.52 million -2.81

COMPASS Pathways’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COMPASS Pathways and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 9 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways Competitors 4979 18491 40265 773 2.57

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus target price of $75.14, suggesting a potential upside of 118.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.25%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways rivals beat COMPASS Pathways on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

