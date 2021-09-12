Head-To-Head Survey: Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) versus Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -26.90% -8.76% -7.42%

68.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 20.27 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -43.58

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Quanterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Quanterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

