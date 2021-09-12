HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HealthStream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

