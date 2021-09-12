Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.39 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $717.57 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.00610414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00019552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,279 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

