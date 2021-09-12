Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $4.45

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $192,606.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00009829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00157427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044405 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

