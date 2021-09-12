Hedget Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,674.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $169,674.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00009797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00740033 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

