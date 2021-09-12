HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $320.87 million and approximately $9,649.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005870 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032681 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

