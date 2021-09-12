Hegic Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $108.75 million and $50.17 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.