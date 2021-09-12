Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Achieves $185,452.81

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Helix has a total market cap of $185,452.81 and $142.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021825 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

