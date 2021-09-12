HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF opened at $107.29 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.