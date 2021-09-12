Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,422.55 and $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00180502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.21 or 1.00095383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.44 or 0.07262289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00952445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

