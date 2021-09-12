HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Volume Tops $233.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $233.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.42 or 1.00072597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00071395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,359,884 coins and its circulating supply is 263,224,734 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

