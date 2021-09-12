Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.80 ($116.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €79.18 ($93.15) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.25 and a 200-day moving average of €90.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.