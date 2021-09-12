Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.62 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

