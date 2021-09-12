HEROcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,466.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and $32,466.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00151202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043908 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.