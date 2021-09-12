Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

