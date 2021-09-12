Hiblocks 1-Day Volume Tops $166,765.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $45.23 million and $166,765.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00181625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.42 or 0.99900443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.43 or 0.07199976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00913487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

