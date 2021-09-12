Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0050 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $46.20 million and $172,716.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00185344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.79 or 0.07322720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.44 or 0.99827170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.87 or 0.00927301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

