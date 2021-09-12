High Performance Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $9.44 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $9.44 million and $803,773.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046425 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

