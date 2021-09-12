HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP opened at $145.07 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $162.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

