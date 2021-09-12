HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,093 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

