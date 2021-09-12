HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 300,570 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 191.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $456,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $485,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

