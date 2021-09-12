HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,825,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.