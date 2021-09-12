HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $291.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

