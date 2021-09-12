HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 662.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

