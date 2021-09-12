HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,875 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 589,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

