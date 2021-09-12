HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 59,037 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

