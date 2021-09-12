HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 69,966 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EQT worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

