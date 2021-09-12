HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $163.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $166.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.